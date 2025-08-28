CM Omar reviews arrangements for Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) at Dargah Hazratbal

Spread the love

Srinagar, Aug 28 : Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reviewed the arrangements at Dargah Hazratbal shrine ahead of Eid- Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The Chief Minister visited the shrine this afternoon to review the arrangements.

The officials present were directed to ensure all the arrangements to facilitate the devotees.

Notably, Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is observed on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. The Muslims observe the occasion with special prayers.

Besides, the rallies and seminars are being conducted through this Islamic month to highlight the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)—(KNO)