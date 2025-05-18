CM Omar reiterates commitment to resolving public grievances

Srinagar, May 17: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to addressing the genuine concerns of the people, stating that public service is not merely an administrative responsibility, but a solemn duty.

“We are duty-bound to resolve all genuine issues of our citizens with empathy and urgency,” the Chief Minister said during a day-long public outreach programme held for second straight day at the Raabita Office in Srinagar.

He emphasized that the true essence of governance lies in active listening, meaningful engagement and timely redressal of grievances. “Voices from every corner of Jammu and Kashmir will be heard, respected and acted upon with sincerity and resolve,” he asserted.

Throughout the day, the Chief Minister met several public delegations and individuals who flagged a range of issues and demands for resolution.

The inhabitants of Government Housing Colony, Ompora, Budgam apprised the Chief Minister of various civic issues under the jurisdiction of the Housing Board.

Delegations representing both factions of the Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation discussed the persistent challenges faced by the traders community across the Valley.

J&K Private Empanelled Hospitals & Dialysis Centers Association highlighted critical concerns regarding private sector healthcare infrastructure and policy support.

A deputation from the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation raised several long-standing demands of fair price shop owners, urging timely intervention.

Chairman of the Industrial Growth Centre, Lassipora brought attention to issues concerning the Industrial Estate at Lassipora, Pulwama, seeking policy and infrastructure support for industrial growth.

A delegation from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) presented their grievances related to service conditions.

All J&K Panchayat Secretaries Association highlighted issues surrounding their career progression and service regularization.

Residents from Nishat, Srinagar brought local concerns to the notice of the Chief Minister, including land-related matters and basic civic infrastructure.

In addition, several individuals met the Chief Minister to discuss a wide range of personal and community issues.

The Chief Minister assured all deputations that their concerns would be addressed on priority and resolved through a responsive and people-centric approach.