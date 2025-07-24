Top Stories

CM Omar pushes for reform, private investment in hydro policy 2025

•Reviews ₹1856 MW Sawalkote Project, seeks Solar expansion •Orders fast-tracking of stalled hydro & solar power projects in J&K

RK News
RK News
3 Min Read

Jammu, July 23:Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level meeting to comprehensively review the progress of major hydro and solar power projects across Jammu and Kashmir, with a strong emphasis on accelerating execution timelines and addressing implementation bottlenecks.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D. Vaidya, Principal Secretary Power Development Department Rajesh H. Prasad, Managing Directors of Jammu and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporations, and other senior officials.

During the review, the Chief Minister assessed the status of key projects, including the 1856 MW Sawalkote Hydro Electric Project, 93 MW New Ganderbal HEP, 48 MW Lower Kalnai HEP, and the 5 MW Solar Power Project at Pampore.

The issue of arrears from commercial electricity consumers was also discussed. The Power Development Department presented details of ongoing recovery efforts and outlined potential schemes for enhanced revenue protection and arrear recovery.

Addressing delays in the New Ganderbal and Lower Kalnai hydro projects—both plagued by contractual and financial constraints—the Chief Minister directed concerned departments to explore viable alternatives for fast-tracking implementation. He stressed the need for swift decision-making to avoid further cost escalations and to meet energy demands effectively.

The 5 MW Solar Power Project at Pampore, being implemented in collaboration with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), was also reviewed. The Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct a cost-benefit analysis in view of current solar tariffs and to utilize idle land in Pampore efficiently for solar generation.

The meeting also discussed the Draft Hydro Power Policy 2025, aimed at replacing the existing 2011 policy. The proposed policy seeks to attract private investment through Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models. Key features include transparent project allotment, financial incentives, simplified clearances, and assured power offtake—measures designed to make Jammu and Kashmir a more attractive destination for renewable energy investments.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to sustainable development, clean energy, and inclusive growth, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized that power sector reform is central to the UT’s economic transformation.

On World Environment Day, Kashmir’s climate challenges take center stage
Tour Manager  arrested for providing fake Gandola tickets 
J&K admin capable of handling challenges: LG on security of Amarnath yatra
Elderly voters rejoice as they cast ballots again
Mahamana’s vision continues to shape India’s self-reliance: LG
Share This Article
Previous Article Enforce strict penalties for delays in Public Service Delivery: CM Omar
Next Article Rising Kashmir ECI begins process for holding Vice Presidential polls
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

IUST to host finale of Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Prog on  July 24
Business
PhysicsWallah announces PWNSAT 2025 to offer scholarships for NEET, JEE aspirants
Business
CM emphasises institutional resilience, financial stability & rural empowerment
Kashmir
Two killed in Reasi landslide amid relentless rains in Jammu region
Top Stories