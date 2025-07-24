CM Omar pushes for reform, private investment in hydro policy 2025

Jammu, July 23:Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level meeting to comprehensively review the progress of major hydro and solar power projects across Jammu and Kashmir, with a strong emphasis on accelerating execution timelines and addressing implementation bottlenecks.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D. Vaidya, Principal Secretary Power Development Department Rajesh H. Prasad, Managing Directors of Jammu and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporations, and other senior officials.

During the review, the Chief Minister assessed the status of key projects, including the 1856 MW Sawalkote Hydro Electric Project, 93 MW New Ganderbal HEP, 48 MW Lower Kalnai HEP, and the 5 MW Solar Power Project at Pampore.

The issue of arrears from commercial electricity consumers was also discussed. The Power Development Department presented details of ongoing recovery efforts and outlined potential schemes for enhanced revenue protection and arrear recovery.

Addressing delays in the New Ganderbal and Lower Kalnai hydro projects—both plagued by contractual and financial constraints—the Chief Minister directed concerned departments to explore viable alternatives for fast-tracking implementation. He stressed the need for swift decision-making to avoid further cost escalations and to meet energy demands effectively.

The 5 MW Solar Power Project at Pampore, being implemented in collaboration with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), was also reviewed. The Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct a cost-benefit analysis in view of current solar tariffs and to utilize idle land in Pampore efficiently for solar generation.

The meeting also discussed the Draft Hydro Power Policy 2025, aimed at replacing the existing 2011 policy. The proposed policy seeks to attract private investment through Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models. Key features include transparent project allotment, financial incentives, simplified clearances, and assured power offtake—measures designed to make Jammu and Kashmir a more attractive destination for renewable energy investments.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to sustainable development, clean energy, and inclusive growth, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized that power sector reform is central to the UT’s economic transformation.