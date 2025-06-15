City

CM Omar meets delegations at Nawa-e-Subha

Srinagar, June 14: J&K CM and JKNC VP Omar Abdullah today held a series of meetings with delegations comprising party functionaries and legislators at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

During the course of the interactions, a broad spectrum of issues concerning public welfare, developmental challenges, and party affairs were discussed in detail. The delegations apprised him of the concerns and aspirations of the people from their respective constituencies and organizational units.

CM Omar Abdullah reiterated the party’s commitment to addressing public grievances through sustained engagement and inclusive development. He emphasized the importance of strengthening grassroots-level communication and enhancing the effectiveness of party outreach.

 

 

 

 

2-week refresher course in ‘Gender and Development Studies’ concludes at KU
NEP-oriented IRTIQA 2023 concludes at SKUAST-K
Night temp falls in twin capitals, Gulmarg after overnight rainfall in J&K
GMC Srinagar disengages 93 paramedical staff engaged on academic arrangement
DC Srinagar reviews TB Elimination Programme in district
