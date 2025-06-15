CM Omar meets delegations at Nawa-e-Subha

Srinagar, June 14: J&K CM and JKNC VP Omar Abdullah today held a series of meetings with delegations comprising party functionaries and legislators at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

During the course of the interactions, a broad spectrum of issues concerning public welfare, developmental challenges, and party affairs were discussed in detail. The delegations apprised him of the concerns and aspirations of the people from their respective constituencies and organizational units.

CM Omar Abdullah reiterated the party’s commitment to addressing public grievances through sustained engagement and inclusive development. He emphasized the importance of strengthening grassroots-level communication and enhancing the effectiveness of party outreach.