Jammu, August 05: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday inspected the ongoing development of the Tawi River Front Project in Jammu.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister inspected the ongoing development of the Tawi River Front Project in Jammu. He said the Project will redefine Jammu’s Urban Landscape, boost tourism, create new job opportunities and provide clean, green public spaces, while ensuring sustainable development and flood resilience.”