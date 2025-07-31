Breaking

CM Omar Inaugurates Travel & Tourism Fair in Ahmedabad 

CM Invites travellers to explore the unmatched beauty, culture, and hospitality of J&K

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Photo/X@CM_JnK

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday inaugurated the Travel & Tourism Fair in Ahmedabad today, showcasing Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism potential.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister inaugurated the Travel & Tourism Fair in Ahmedabad today, showcasing Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism potential. He was accompanied by his Advisor @nasirsogami, MLA Pahalgam @altaf_kaloo, and MLA Gulmarg @FarooqShah_JKNC. He invited travellers to explore the unmatched beauty, culture, and hospitality of Jammu & Kashmir.”

