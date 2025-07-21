BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Expresses Sorrow Over Tragic Loss of  Student Due to landslide that Struck Govt School in Poonch 

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
ANI photo

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday Expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of a young student in the landslide that struck a government school in Bainch Kalsa, Poonch.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of a young student in the landslide that struck a government school in Bainch Kalsa, Poonch. He has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished a speedy recovery to the injured children.”

“The Chief Minister has directed the administration to ensure proper medical care for the injured and to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident”,the post reads.

