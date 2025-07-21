CM Omar Expresses Sorrow Over Tragic Loss of  Student Due to landslide that Struck Govt School in Poonch 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday Expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of a young student in the landslide that struck a government school in Bainch Kalsa, Poonch.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of a young student in the landslide that struck a government school in Bainch Kalsa, Poonch. He has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished a speedy recovery to the injured children.”

“The Chief Minister has directed the administration to ensure proper medical care for the injured and to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident”,the post reads.