CM Omar Expresses Grief Over Tragic Landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday Expressed Grief Over the tragic landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, which has claimed several lives, including residents of J&K.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, which has claimed several lives, including residents of J&K. ”

“The Chief Minister’s Office is in touch with the local administration in Kullu, and all possible assistance is being extended.”