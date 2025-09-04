Breaking

CM Omar Expresses Grief Over Tragic Landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh 

CM's Office is in touch with local administration in Kullu

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday Expressed Grief Over the tragic landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, which has claimed several lives, including residents of J&K.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, which has claimed several lives, including residents of J&K. ”

“The Chief Minister’s Office is in touch with the local administration in Kullu, and all possible assistance is being extended.”

 

