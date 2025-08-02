BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Expresses Grief Over Death of SDM Ramnagar Rajinder Singh and his Son in Reasi landslide

ANI photo

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today expressed profound grief over the tragic death of SDM Ramnagar, Rajinder Singh Rana and his son in a landslide at Thuroo, Reasi.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister has expressed profound grief over the tragic death of SDM Ramnagar, Rajinder Singh Rana and his son in a landslide at Thuroo, Reasi.”

“Terming it an irreparable loss, the Chief Minister offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace for the departed souls. He also assured the best medical treatment to the injured and full support to the bereaved family,”the post reads.

