In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic landslide at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine that claimed the life of a devotee. He has expressed heartfelt condolences and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.”