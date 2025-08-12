BreakingKashmir

CM Omar Conducts Spot Review of Restoration Works at Shalimar Garden 

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, August 12: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday conducted a spot review of Restoration Works at historic Shalimar Garden in Srinagar.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister today conducted a spot review of restoration works at historic Shalimar Garden in Srinagar, being carried under JSW Foundation’s CSR initiative. He directed for timely completion of restoration works, with focus on preserving the heritage character of the site, while improving visitor facilities.”

