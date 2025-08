Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday Condoled the demise of Former CM of Jharkhand & MP Rajya Sabha Shibu Soren.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Very sorry to hear about the tragic demise of former CM of Jharkhand & MP Rajya Sabha Sh #ShibuSoren Sb. May his soul rest in peace. I convey my heartfelt condolences to @HemantSorenJMM Sb, his family & colleagues.”