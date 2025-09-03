CM Omar Abdullah Chairs Meeting to Review Situation Amid Inclement Weather 

Follow us on

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Chaired a meeting this morning to review the situation arising from the incessant rains.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “CM directed the administration to intensify ground response, ensure clearance of waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, carry out timely evacuations in critical zones, and provide immediate relief.”

“Hon’ble Ministers @JavedRanaa and @satishsharmajnk briefed on the situation in Jammu, while Hon’ble Minister @sakinaitoo and Advisor to the CM @nasirsogami provided updates on the situation in Kashmir”,the post reads.

“The Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow advisories, avoid vulnerable spots, and stay safe”,CM said.