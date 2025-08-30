CM Omar Chairs Meeting to Review Condition of Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 & Other National Highways 

Follow us on

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the condition of Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 and other National Highways/major roads damaged by the recent incessant rains.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister chaired a meeting to review the condition of Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 and other National Highways/major roads damaged by the recent incessant rains. He directed the authorities to ensure swift restoration, smooth traffic movement, and uninterrupted supply of essentials, particularly to the Valley and remote areas.”

“The Chief Minister emphasized the need for close coordination among departments to provide timely updates and respond promptly to public needs”, the post reads.