CM Omar chairs emergency meeting on Jammu flood situation, assures adequate funds and resources

Srinagar, August 26: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired an emergency meeting to review the flood-like situation in Jammu division following incessant rains across the region.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, along with Deputy Commissioners of all 10 districts, briefed the Chief Minister on the ground situation and preparedness in their respective areas.

The CM was apprised of the highest flood levels recorded at various locations, alert levels, and rising water in rivers, nallahs, and other water bodies.

“The relief and restoration works will proceed strictly as per SDRF norms. However, wherever additional requirements arise beyond these norms, I will personally ensure that further provisions are made available,” the Chief Minister told the officers.

The Chief Minister instructed the administration to ensure timely supply of food, clean drinking water, medicines and other essentials to affected families. He stressed that vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and patients, must receive priority assistance.

In urban areas, dewatering operations are being carried out through pumps and other machinery. The Chief Minister directed that wherever there is a shortage of dewatering pumps, assistance must immediately be sought from the Fire & Emergency Services. He also called for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to hospitals and other vital installations.

Omar Abdullah further directed that roads and key connectivity routes should be restored on priority to ensure smooth movement of essential supplies and rescue operations. He instructed Deputy Commissioners to maintain close coordination with Army, Police, SDRF and other agencies for rapid response.

Deputy Commissioners informed that control rooms have been activated, with men and machinery kept on high alert for any eventuality. The meeting was also apprised of damages caused to public infrastructure, including roads, bridges and buildings, as well as to residential houses and agricultural land.

The Chief Minister emphasized that constant communication with the public must be maintained through helplines and information channels so that timely updates and assistance reach the people in need.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers Javed Rana, Javid Dar, Satish Sharma, and Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani. Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, Principal Secretary Home, Inspector General of Police Jammu, and other senior officers also participated.Outstation officers joined the meeting via video conferencing.