CM Omar Chairs Comprehensive Review of Implementation of Public Services Guarantee Act

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, July 23: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday Chaired a comprehensive review of the implementation of the Public Services Guarantee Act to ensure the timely, accountable, and transparent delivery of essential services to citizens.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “The Chief Minister chaired a comprehensive review of the implementation of the Public Services Guarantee Act to ensure the timely, accountable, and transparent delivery of essential services to citizens. He reiterated the Government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance.”

