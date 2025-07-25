BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Chairs Board Meeting of J&K Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday Chaired the Board meeting of the J&K Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote,”The Chief Minister chaired the Board meeting of the J&K Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, appreciating the efforts made towards the welfare of construction workers and their families.”

“He emphasized the need for transparent and timely delivery of benefits, and directed officials to widen outreach, simplify processes, and ensure that no eligible worker is left out”,the post reads.

