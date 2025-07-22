Breaking

CM Omar Attends One-Day Conference on NEP 2025 at SKICC

Srinagar, July 22: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday attended  One-Day Conference on NEP 2025 at SKICC, themed ‘Empowering Education Leaders for Holistic Education’.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister attended  One-Day Conference on NEP 2025 at SKICC, themed ‘Empowering Education Leaders for Holistic Education’, alongside  Minister for Education, Sakina itoo.

“He reiterated the government’s commitment to nurturing an inclusive, innovative, and future-ready education ecosystem in J&K,”the post reads.

