CM Omar Attends 9th Convocation of SKAUST Jammu 

Jammu, August 04: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday attended the 9th Convocation of SKUAST-Jammu.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote ,”Chief Minister attended the 9th Convocation of SKUAST-Jammu. He lauded the role of agricultural scientists, faculty & students in driving innovation and called for farmer-centric research to build a self-reliant J&K.”

“At SKUAST-Jammu’s 9th Convocation, Chief Minister applauded the outstanding performance of girl students securing 252 out of 446 degrees, 7 of 8 gold medals, and 32 of 35 merit certificates. A shining example of women excelling in agri-education and research,”the post reads.