CM Omar Abdullah visits SKIMS to enquire about health of Mehbooba Mufti’s mother

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today went to SKIMS Hospital Soura on learning about the ill-health of mother of Mehbooba Mufti, PDP President & former chief minister.

The Chief Minister enquired about her health and wished her a speedy recovery. CM also met the family members at the hospital. CM was accompanied by Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

Director SKIMS Dr. Ashraf Ganai & Medical Superintendent Dr. Farooq Jan briefed the Chief Minister about her health condition and assured the CM that all necessary treatment and health care is being provided to her.