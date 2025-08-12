BreakingCityUncategorized

CM Omar Abdullah visits Shalimar Garden to take stock of restoration works

RK Online Desk
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today visited the historic Mughal Garden Shalimar to inspect the ongoing conservation works being undertaken with the assistance of JSW Foundation under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, Director Floriculture Kashmir and representatives of the JSW Foundation.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected various key heritage monuments of the garden, including the Pink Pavilion, Rani Mahal, and Black Pavilion. Detailed briefings were given regarding the progress of restoration and conservation activities.

On-the-spot directions were issued to expedite the pace of work and ensure the timely completion of all identified pending tasks, while maintaining the essence of heritage conservation.

Pertinently six Mughal Gardens of Kashmir, including Shalimar, are presently enlisted in UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites. The Department of Floriculture has undertaken restoration and conservation works to preserve the originality, authenticity, and cultural integrity of these heritage gardens for future generations.

The conservation works presently in progress focus on structural restoration, landscape development, preservation of architectural features, and enhancement of visitor amenities — all in harmony with the historical character of the site. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Department and the JSW Foundation in safeguarding this invaluable heritage and stressed the need for sustained conservation measures.

