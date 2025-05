Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday visited GMC, Jammu to inquire about the well-being of those injured in the recent shelling incidents.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s office wrote,”Visited GMC, Jammu to inquire about the well-being of those injured in the recent shelling incidents.”

“Praying for their swift recovery. Shall be taking stock of the situation following drone attacks at multiple locations.” the post reads.