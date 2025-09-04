CM Omar Abdullah visits Flood-Hit Budgam, Srinagar outskirts; orders evacuations

Follow us on

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited several flood-affected areas in Budgam district and on the outskirts of Srinagar to take stock of the ground situation.

In a post on X , CM Omar said that he reached interior localities by boat to assess the extent of damage and the needs of the people. He directed the district administration to immediately evacuate families from inundated areas and ensure the establishment of temporary shelters equipped with essential supplies, including safe drinking water.

“I urge residents of nearby areas to follow advisories and cooperate fully with the authorities so that relief and rescue measures can be carried out effectively,” Omar Abdullah said, while interacting with locals during the visit.

The CM reiterated the government’s commitment to extending all possible support to the affected population and stressed on coordinated action by the administration to mitigate the crisis.