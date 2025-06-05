CM Omar Abdullah Visits Chenab Bridge to review arrangements ahead of PM’s visit 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited the tallest railway bridge in the world, the Chenab Bridge, to review arrangements for the visit of the Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote, “Visited the tallest railway bridge in the world, The Chenab Bridge, to review arrangements for the visit of the Hon PM @narendramodi ji tomorrow.”

“Tomorrow is a landmark day for J&K when, finally, the valley will be connected to the rest of the country by a railway link to be inaugurated at the hands of the Hon PM.” He added.