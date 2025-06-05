BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Abdullah Visits Chenab Bridge to review arrangements ahead of PM’s visit 

"Tomorrow is a landmark day for J&K": CM

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited the tallest railway bridge in the world, the Chenab Bridge, to review arrangements for the visit of the Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote, “Visited the tallest railway bridge in the world, The Chenab Bridge, to review arrangements for the visit of the Hon PM @narendramodi ji tomorrow.”

“Tomorrow is a landmark day for J&K when, finally, the valley will be connected to the rest of the country by a railway link to be inaugurated at the hands of the Hon PM.” He added.

“For next 10 years it will be PM Narendra Modi only” says Home Minister Amit Shah, stressing on politics of performance
LG Manoj Sinha unveils Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Kupwara
“Choose jobs, not hate…”: Rahul Gandhi promises to fill 30 lakh vacant govt jobs from Aug 15
High-danger level avalanche warning issued for Kupwara, Ganderbal for next 24 hrs
India’s business community is seen with trust, respect as wealth contributor: Rajnath Singh at UP Global Investors Summit
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC issues notice to state govt, matter listed for hearing on June 10
Next Article Directorate of Rural Sanitation Celebrates ‘World Environment Day 2025’ at Harwan Garden
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Vande Bharat Express to begin regular service between Srinagar-Katra from June 7
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
326 Agniveers pass out from JAK LI Regiment centre in Srinagar
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
After Pahalgam terror attack, J&K strives to revive tourism with grand musical night in Bhaderwah
Breaking
Directorate of Rural Sanitation Celebrates ‘World Environment Day 2025’ at Harwan Garden
Breaking