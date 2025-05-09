Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Abdullah visits camps in Jammu & Samba

Takes stock of relief efforts, lauds security forces for swift response to cross-border aggression

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
3 Min Read

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today rushed to Jammu to take stock of the situation following heightened tensions, drone attacks in Jammu and intense shelling in border districts of Jammu.

With airports closed, the Chief Minister proceeded to Jammu by road early morning.

Chief Minister visited several camps and lodgement centres in Jammu and Samba districts, including those set up at Mishriwala, Nagbani, Bishnah and Thandi Khui, to assess the relief arrangements made for the public who have been evacuated to these shelters.

CM was accompanied by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani and Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma and other concerned officers. During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with the displaced families and reviewed the provision of food, shelter, medical aid and other essentials.

“All efforts shall be made to ensure that all necessities are provided to the people during this difficult time,” he said, directing the administration to remain alert and responsive to emerging needs.

In view of civilian displacement caused by the hostilities, the government has established relief camps at multiple locations across border districts.

The Chief Minister also held discussions with senior district officers to assess the overall situation and ongoing relief measures, reiterating the government’s firm commitment to the safety and welfare of all affected citizens.

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of civilian lives due to incessant shelling in border areas, particularly in Poonch district which witnessed the highest number of casualties and injuries.

He informed that the injured are receiving treatment at Government Medical College Jammu, while those grievously wounded have been referred to Chandigarh for advanced medical care.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also commended the forces for their swift and effective action in repelling last night’s cross-border attacks from Pakistan at multiple locations across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

He asserted that India reserves the right to defend its people and territory with full strength.

“Our security mechanisms responded with commendable speed and precision, ensuring the defense of all targeted areas,” the Chief Minister said. “If innocent people of ours are harmed, the nation reserves every right to defend itself in any way. It is Pakistan which must stop aggression for peace to prevail. If they keep on taking the offensive, they are sure to suffer. Our forces are fully capable of giving a proportionate response.”

