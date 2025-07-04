CM Omar Abdullah urges youth to lead J&K’s transformation

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of transformation — economically, socially and politically — and called upon the youth to become active contributors to this change through service, innovation and leadership.

He was speaking at the 6th Convocation of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)-Kashmir. The event was graced by Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was the chief guest, Chancellor of SKUAST-K and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Minister for Agriculture, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Javid Ahmed Dar.

The convocation was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers Sakeena Itoo and Javed Rana, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, several MLAs, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Vice Chancellor Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, faculty members, graduates, parents and other dignitaries.

In his address to the graduates, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also serves as the Pro-Chancellor of the university, called on the youth to be the architects of a new Jammu and Kashmir.

“Help us shape this new story — not through slogans, but through service. Not through entitlement, but through excellence. As you rise, let others rise with you. Whether you go to Bengaluru or Berlin, carry J&K in your heart.”

He reminded the graduates that they were stepping into the world not just with degrees, but as carriers of hope, resilience, and responsibility.

“If you have an idea, we’ll fund it. If you have a plan, we’ll partner with you. If you have the courage, we will support you. Today, the world needs not just your knowledge, but your compassion, your courage, and your character.”

He urged the graduates to go beyond seeking jobs — to create them instead — especially in agriculture and allied sectors. “Build agri-startups, consult farmer groups, privatize extension services. You are uniquely trained to bridge science and society. Stay rooted in your soil,” he advised.

Encouraging innovation in agriculture, he asked: “Can you double the income of our small farmers? Can you design solutions for climate-smart agriculture? Can you build agri-enterprises that generate rural jobs? If yes, then know this: you will never walk alone. The government of Jammu and Kashmir will stand firmly with you.”

Using the metaphor of a seed, the Chief Minister asked students to grow with a purpose: “A seed faces darkness and resistance. Yet it grows into a tree that offers shade, fruit, and shelter. Plant yourself in the right place. Water your dreams with effort. The world will benefit from your growth.”

He praised SKUAST-K for its pioneering work in temperate horticulture, sustainable mountain agriculture, organic farming, and livestock research. “This university has not only produced scholars, but also field-level innovators who are solving real problems faced by farmers,” he said.

Calling agriculture the backbone of J&K’s economy and the cultural soul of its people, Omar Abdullah emphasized the sector’s role in shaping the state’s identity.

“Over 70 percent of our population is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture. It is not merely an occupation — it defines our way of life.”

He added that the state’s current agricultural vision draws inspiration from the legacy of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, based on equity, self-reliance, and grassroots empowerment.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the urgent need to adapt agriculture to modern challenges. “The agriculture of yesterday cannot feed the aspirations of tomorrow,” he said. “Climate change, land degradation, and market uncertainties demand innovative, tech-driven solutions.”

Omar Abdullah announced that the government has launched a Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) with an investment exceeding ₹5,000 crore — one of the most ambitious reform initiatives in the state’s history.

“This program integrates science, financial inclusion, and governance to transform agriculture into a high-value, tech-enabled and resilient sector.”

He said 29 transformative projects are being rolled out under HADP, including: High-density apple and walnut plantations; Modern sheep husbandry clusters; Revival of saffron cultivation; Dairy modernization and Agribusiness and value-chain development for rural employment.

“Our focus is on precision farming, post-harvest management, and using data to enhance productivity and market access,” he said, calling upon graduates to act as bridges between research institutions and farming communities.

Before his speech, the Chief Minister led a pledge ceremony where graduates vowed to uphold truth, duty, perseverance, and progress.

He expressed pride that a majority of gold medals this year were awarded to girl students.

“To the daughters of this land — you are scripting a golden future with your brilliance. May you continue to shine and inspire,” he said, warmly congratulating both the students and their families for their sacrifices and support.

The Chief Minister congratulated all graduates, awardees, and faculty, expressing confidence that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will lead the region toward a future that is scientific, sustainable and dignified.