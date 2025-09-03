CM Omar Abdullah urges Public to ignore rumours, assures close monitoring of Flood Situation

Follow us on

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours regarding the flood situation, assuring that the administration is closely monitoring developments across the Valley.

Responding to speculation about breaches and emergency measures, the CM clarified that no such incidents had taken place. “Dal Gates have not been opened, Kandizaal bund has not been breached or broken. The Jehlum is climbing but at a much slower rate than was feared,” he said.

Omar Abdullah emphasized that while the administration has not lowered its guard and continues to maintain strict vigilance, citizens should remain calm and rely only on official updates. “We continue to monitor the situation very closely but at the same time we appeal to people not to believe rumours that are being spread unnecessarily,” he added.

Authorities have maintained that precautionary measures remain in place and that efforts are being made to ensure timely dissemination of verified information to the public.