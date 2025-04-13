CM Omar Abdullah urges MEA to intervene after Hajj slots for 52,000 Indian Pilgrims reportedly cancelled

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday called on the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take urgent action following reports that over 52,000 Indian pilgrims may have had their Hajj slots cancelled by Saudi authorities.

Expressing deep concern, Abdullah highlighted that many of the affected pilgrims have already completed their payments for the annual pilgrimage.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah said, The reported cancellation of Hajj slots for over 52,000 Indian pilgrims, many of whom have already completed payments, is deeply concerning.”

“I urge Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar ji to engage with the Saudi authorities at the earliest to explore a resolution in the interest of all affected pilgrims. This measure is crucial to ease the distress of thousands hoping to undertake the sacred pilgrimage this year”, he said.