Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday Urged Ministry of External Affairs, India to urgently ensure safety, well being of Kashmiri students currently stuck in Iran.

In a post on X, the CM’s office wrote, “Requesting @MEAIndia to urgently ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students currently stuck in Iran.”

“Their families are deeply worried, and we stand with them in this difficult time. Every step must be taken to safeguard our students.” the post reads.