BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Abdullah urges corporate support after PM Modi hails J&K’s sporting spirit

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the talent and enthusiasm of J&K’s youth in sports, while underlining the need for greater opportunities and infrastructure to harness their potential.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah said that boys and girls of Jammu and Kashmir do not lack talent or zeal for sports but face a shortage of opportunities and exposure. “Thank you for highlighting the keen interest the boys & girls of J&K have for all sports @narendramodi ji. The youth of J&K don’t lack for talent or enthusiasm, unfortunately they lack opportunity & exposure,” he wrote.

He added that the Prime Minister’s mention of their sporting prowess will encourage the youth further. “Your mention of their sporting prowess will certainly add to their enthusiasm. I hope corporate India will also play its part by using their CSR funds to help develop sports infrastructure in J&K,” he said

Nizamuddin Bhat is our alliance candidate in Bandipora: Omar Abdullah’s clear message
PM Modi criticizes dynastic politics in JK, ‘Vows development & unity’
Flights Operation Resume at Srinagar Airport, Highway Remains Closed
AIP leaders Prince Parvaiz, Ishtiyaq Qaderi, Firdous Baba & Sheikh Ashiq to Join Er Rasheed’s Day-Long Hunger Strike 
Govt begins search for new SKIMS Director, invites applications
Share This Article
Previous Article Govt orders vacation of hotels, dharamshalas in Katra’s vulnerable zone
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Govt orders vacation of hotels, dharamshalas in Katra’s vulnerable zone
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Jmu-Sgr Highway suffered damages at several locations, restoration to take 20-25 days: CM Omar Abdullah
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
PM Modi invites Chinese President Xi to BRICS 2026 to be hosted by India
Breaking National World
More than 200 people rescued in Kathua amid flood damage
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News