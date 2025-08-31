CM Omar Abdullah urges corporate support after PM Modi hails J&K’s sporting spirit

Follow us on

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the talent and enthusiasm of J&K’s youth in sports, while underlining the need for greater opportunities and infrastructure to harness their potential.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah said that boys and girls of Jammu and Kashmir do not lack talent or zeal for sports but face a shortage of opportunities and exposure. “Thank you for highlighting the keen interest the boys & girls of J&K have for all sports @narendramodi ji. The youth of J&K don’t lack for talent or enthusiasm, unfortunately they lack opportunity & exposure,” he wrote.

He added that the Prime Minister’s mention of their sporting prowess will encourage the youth further. “Your mention of their sporting prowess will certainly add to their enthusiasm. I hope corporate India will also play its part by using their CSR funds to help develop sports infrastructure in J&K,” he said