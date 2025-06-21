CM Omar Abdullah unveils new marriage hall, lays foundation stone for a key bridge in Ganderbal

GANDERBAL, JUNE 21: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated the newly constructed Community Marriage Hall and laid the foundation stone for a 50-meter span steel trussed girder bridge in Ganderbal.

He dedicated the Community Marriage Hall at Duderhama, Ganderbal to the public which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 4.15 crore and the facility is meant to serve as an important and affordable venue for weddings and other community events, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the local population.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to build people-centric infrastructure that promotes social wellbeing. “This marriage hall is not just a building, but a step toward making community life more inclusive and accessible,” he said.

Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for construction of a 50-meter span steel trussed girder bridge over Nallah Sindh at Ahanger Mohalla, Gadoora.

The Rs 7.56 crore project is expected to significantly enhance local connectivity and facilitate smooth movement between habitations on either side of the Nallah.

Highlighting the importance of the bridge, the Chief Minister stated, “Bridges don’t just connect places, they connect people and opportunities. This bridge will significantly improve access, reduce travel time, and ensure smoother mobility for residents.”

Senior district officers, engineers, and a large number of local residents were present at both the events and expressed appreciation for the developmental initiatives undertaken by the government in their area.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Jatin Kishore, Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, Chief Engineer Public Works (R&B) Department Kashmir Sajjad Ahmed Naqeeb and other concerned officials.