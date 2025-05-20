CM Omar Abdullah unveils key development projects, lays foundation for new works in Ganderbal

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated several development projects, laid foundation stones for various upcoming works and interacted with people to know their grievances.

The Chief Minister, who represents the Ganderbal constituency in the J&K Legislative Assembly, said it reflected “our government’s commitment to improving basic amenities and the quality of life for all.”

At Bakura, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Water Supply Scheme—a vital project that will ensure clean and dependable drinking water in the area. The scheme has been completed under the JKIDFC programme. The scheme, with a revised cost of Rs 329.04 lakh, is a groundwater-based project.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Old Age Home at Pandach, constructed at a cost of Rs 499 lakh. The two-storey facility includes medical rooms, dining halls, and accommodation for elderly residents. Chief Minister inspected the facility and toured different rooms including male and female wards, kitchen, and cardio section.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his satisfaction over the facility, saying it is a significant step towards ensuring dignity and care for our senior citizens.

Similarly, at Safapora, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the Science Block at Government College of Engineering & Technology (GCET) Safapora—a key addition to strengthen technical education of the institution.

“Technology is the backbone of modern entrepreneurship—our youth must be equipped to lead the future,” CM Omar Abdullah said.

At Wahidpora, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Central Veterinary Hospital. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 437.82 lakh, involves the construction of a two-storey structure to enhance veterinary infrastructure in the district.

“A significant step toward strengthening rural infrastructure and supporting our farmers and livestock owners. Ensuring quality animal healthcare is vital for a thriving agrarian economy,” the CM said.

Later, the Chief Minister visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple where he took stock of the facilities available for devotees for the forthcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani. He also interacted with the temple management and devotees, who brought several issues to his notice.

“Ensuring a smooth, safe, and welcoming environment for devotees remains our top priority,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured them that all the issues flagged would be resolved on priority to smoothen the upcoming Mata Kheer Bhawani festival.

Also, the Chief Minister distributed scooties among specially-abled individuals in Ganderbal today, empowering them to go about their routine smoothly.

“My government is committed to create an inclusive society where everyone can thrive,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister, later in the day, held a public darbar where he met dozens of deputations and scores of individuals who flagged their demands, issues and grievances before him.

People from all corners and far-flung areas of the district came to the darbar and raised the issues of their respective areas. People from areas like Waskura, Manigam, Lar, Manasbal, Safapora, Kangan, Gund, Fatehpora, Dagpora, Wayil, Sherpathri, Shallabugh, Beehama, Nunner, and many other localities participated.

They raised issues such as potable water supply, establishment of a district library, model schools, upgradation of health centres and educational institutions, new industrial estates, road connectivity, municipal and sanitation concerns, old age and disability pensions, playing fields, construction of bridges and culverts, desilting of irrigation canals, and development of new irrigation canals for agricultural fields.

The Chief Minister listened patiently to all the grievances and assured that all genuine issues would be resolved on priority.

“The interaction with you helps us to reach out to you in a better way, and the trust you have in me, I deeply value. Grateful for the opportunity to serve and strengthen our collective progress,” CM Omar told the visiting delegations.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues—Minister for Social Welfare, Education, Health & Medical Education Departments Sakeena Itoo, Minister for Jal Shakti Javed Ahmad Rana, Minister for Agriculture Javed Ahmad Dar and Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani.

Additional Chief Secretary Education Shantmanu, Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department Sanjeev Verma, Director Social Welfare Kashmir Mohammad Akbar Wani, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Jatin Kishore, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, Chief Engineer Public Works (R&B) Department Kashmir Sajjad Naqeeb and other concerned officers also accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit.