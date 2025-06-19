CM Omar Abdullah, Union Minister Shekhawat hold talks to boost tourism in J&K

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday evening held a detailed meeting with Union Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to discuss strategic measures for strengthening the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The one-on-one meeting focused on a broad range of initiatives aimed at boosting tourism infrastructure, promoting heritage and cultural sites, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Both leaders underscored the significance of tourism as a key driver of economic growth and cultural exchange in the region.

During the interaction, Union Minister Shekhawat emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts, stating that such engagements reflect “our collective commitment to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a global tourism destination that celebrates its culture, nature, and people.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed appreciation for the Centre’s continued support and reiterated the Government of Jammu and Kashmir’s resolve to revive and reimagine the tourism sector to unlock its full potential for inclusive development.