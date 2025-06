Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired review meetings of PDD and H&UDD.

In a post on X, the CM’s office wrote, “Chief Minister, along with Hon’ble Union Minister of Power, Housing & Urban Affairs,Sh. @mlkhattar ji, chaired review meetings of PDD and H&UDD.”

“Emphasis was laid on pushing reforms, improving service delivery, and fast tracking key projects for the welfare of the people of J&K.”the post reads.