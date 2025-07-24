CM Omar Abdullah takes serious view of misbranded machine-made carpets

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today took a serious note of counterfeit machine-made carpets passed off as authentic Kashmiri hand-knotted products and gave instructions to Industries & Commerce department to take strong action against showrooms and retail outlets which are selling machine-made carpets under the label of Kashmir handmade carpets.

CM observed that these fakes would damage the globally renowned brand of Kashmiri hand-made carpets and adversely affect the artisan families who depend on this craft for their livelihood.

A delegation of Carpet Export Promotion Council, Indian Silk Export Promotion Council, Meeras Carpet Weavers Cooperative, Kashmir Carpet Cluster Development Organization &Kashmir Carpet Manufacturers Association met the Chief Minister at Civil Secretariat Srinagar calling for prohibiting sale of machine-made carpets in all handicrafts-registered showrooms and stronger enforcement mechanisms.

They also raised the issue of some unscrupulous traders making use of fake GI label on machine-made carpets. They called for preserving this craft, Kashmir’s identity and livelihood of artisans.

A delegation from Manigam, Ganderbal called on Chief Minister requesting for safe-guarding parcel of land in their area for future Institutional use. A delegation of HR agency voiced their grievance regarding their pending emoluments with J&K Housing Board. A delegation of Dental surgeons submitted their demand for creation and filing up of posts of dental surgeons.

MLA Sopore, MLA Trehgam also met the Chief Minister to discuss issues concerning their constituencies.

Another delegation of Private Schools’ Association raised several issues concerning private schools before the Chief Minister such as establishment of the State School Standards Authority (SSSA), bringing ease and expediting issuance of NOCs by departments to private schools , requirement of having 10 years lease-deed for schools operating in rented accommodations, ensuring that students get minimum number of working days in an academic calendar, representation to private schools’ bodies in various Government committees on education and other matters of concern.

On the issue of delay in granting of NOCs by various departments to private schools and delay in delivery of services, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah elaborated that in the PSGA meeting held yesterday, all Administrative Secretaries were directed to conduct monthly review meetings to assess the implementation of the Jammu & Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) andstressed on strict enforcement of timelines for delivery of services to the general public.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister yesterday chaired a high-level review meeting on implementation of Public Services Guarantee Act in which CM emphasized that PSGA framework is meant to eliminate arbitrary and tardy decision-making and to deliver timely services to the public such as revenue records, certificates, licenses, utility connections etc.

He instructed departments to strictly adhere to defined timelines and ensure that penalties are imposed on defaulting officers.