CM Omar Abdullah Takes Note of Bus Quality Issue, Orders Deluxe Buses for Evacuated Students 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday directed the Resident Commissioner to arrange deluxe buses for their transportation from Delhi to J&K.

In a post on X, the CM’s office wrote, “The Chief Minister has taken note of the request of the students evacuated from Iran regarding the quality of buses arranged to transport them from Delhi to J&K.”

“The Resident Commissioner has been tasked with coordinating with the JKRTC to ensure proper deluxe buses are arranged.” the post reads.

“94 of our students evacuated from Iran have safely reached Delhi. The Government is making transport arrangements to ensure their smooth journey home, which will be in place within the next few hours.” CM said.