CM Omar Abdullah seeks MEA’s urgent intervention after Ramban man abducted in Niger

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday has expressed concern over the abduction of Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Ramban, in Niger.

In a post on X, Abdullah urges EAM External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Ministry of External Affairs India to urgently intervene to secure Ranjeet’s safe and swift return.

Ranjit Singh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, was working at a construction site when unidentified gunmen attacked, killing two Indians and abducting him.

In a heinous terror attack, two Indians were killed while one was abducted in the Dosso region of Niger, as noted by the Indian Embassy in Niger.

The Indian Embassy in Niamey is in touch with the local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed and ensure safe release of the abducted Indian.

The mission also cautioned all Indians in Niger to remain vigilant. The Indian Embassy in Niger is working closely with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of the two deceased Indians and ensure Ranjit Singh’s safe release.