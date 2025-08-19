CM Omar Abdullah sanctions financial assistance for victims of Badhaal tragedy

Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah sanctioned and released a grant of ₹30 lakh out of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in favour of the Next of Kin (NoK) of the deceased victims of the Badhaal tragedy.

In December 2024, the village of Badhaal in Rajouri district witnessed a tragic incident in which 17 people, including 13 children, lost their lives. The tragedy caused widespread shock and grief across the region.

To enable the surviving members of bereaved families to rebuild their lives,, Chief Minister approved financial assistance to provide some relief to the affected households during this difficult period.

Reacting to the announcement, MLA Budhal, Javed Iqbal Choudhary, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister. He said,

“I extend my heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude to you for granting financial aid in favour of the NoK of the deceased victims of the Badhaal tragedy. Your compassionate support in this hour of grief has brought relief to the affected families and is deeply appreciated.”

This timely intervention by the Chief Minister has brought solace to the distressed families and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to stand by the people during times of crisis.