CM Omar Abdullah reviews works plan under Capex of Estates, Revenue, Tourism & Culture Departments

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a series of departmental review meetings to take stock of the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) plans for the year 2025–26 of the Estates, Revenue, Tourism and Culture departments.

The high-level discussions were attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Estates Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Culture Brij Mohan Sharma, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Yasha Mudgal, Secretary Revenue Kumar Rajiv Ranjan and other senior officials and heads of concerned departments.

During the review, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring immediate approval of plans, authorization of funds and execution of development projects thereby strengthening the institutional capacity, and creating impactful outcomes.

He underscored the need for close monitoring, effective coordination, and optimum use of resources to deliver public services efficiently and meet people’s aspirations.

Estates Department

At the outset, ACS Estates informed the meeting that the Department reported a 94.93% expenditure (Rs 2452.34 lacs) for CAPEX 2024-25 against funds released (Rs 2583.19 lacs). Out of 217 total works, 182 have been completed.

For 2025-26, the department has a CAPEX budget ceiling of Rs 10000 lacs. This budget includes Rs 3304.69 lacs for ongoing works, Rs 863.00 lacs for water/electricity for Sempora flats, Rs 2541.00 lacs for shifting REVEX to CAPEX, and Rs 3291.31 lacs for new works and budget announcements.

Major ongoing projects like the 400 Flats at Pampore and flats in Sarwal, Ahata Amar Singh, and Lower Muthi in Jammu are progressing, with some expected to be completed by October 2025.

The meeting was informed about key budget announcements for 2025-26 which include construction of 300 new 2-BHK/3-BHK units, twin towers at Canal Road, Jammu and additional blocks at Civil Secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar. Other new works proposed for 2025-26 include road macadamization, new flats in Jawahar Nagar, CCTV installation, and power supply upgrades in various government complexes.

Revenue Department

Secretary Revenue Kumar Rajiv Ranjan gave a detailed presentation outlining the department’s CAPEX progress and plans for 2025–26. Out of the approved Rs 79 crore, Rs 69 crore has already been uploaded on the BEAMS portal. The department has proposed 133 new projects, including 18 SDM offices with an outlay of Rs 4.5 crore, 21 Tehsil offices with Rs 6.3 crore outlay, 50 Niabats with Rs 3 crore, and 40 additional rooms with lavatories worth Rs 2 crore. The department continues to push forward in its landmark digitization efforts, having completed 100% scanning of revenue records.

He informed that over 94.36% of cadastral maps have been digitized (quality checks are ongoing), and 89.97% of villages have been geo-referenced. Additionally, 99.9% of Record of Rights (RoR) have been digitized with spatial and non-spatial data integrated under the Land Records Information System (LRIS).

The Chief Minister was apprised of key digital initiatives, including the “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani” platform launched in October 2021, which has enabled real-time access to land records while saving Rs 19.83 crore through in-house digitization.

The meeting was informed that the second phase of the LRIS involves transliteration of Urdu land records into 22 Indian languages. Digitized land passbooks are now available in Urdu, Hindi, and English. Other major initiatives include the J&K Revenue Court Case Monitoring System (JKRCCMS), issuance of SVAMITVA property cards, computerized registrations, creation of dynamic RoRs, digitized crop surveys, and establishment of modern record rooms. He informed that the department aims to implement real-time RoR updates, integrate Jamabandis with the NGDRS and mutation systems, and introduce map-based dynamic RoRs to enhance transparency and accountability in land governance.

Tourism Department

Similarly, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Yasha Mudgal presented a comprehensive overview of the department’s CAPEX implementation and future plans. The department is coordinating its initiatives across various agencies which include directorates of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, JKTDC, SKICC, JKCCC, 21 tourism development authorities, and several golf courses. As part of its 2024–25 CAPEX Plan, Rs 388.20 crore was approved, with Rs 247.66 crore (66.08%) already spent. Out of 1,551 total works, 871 have been completed so far, marking a 56% completion rate.

For 2025–26, the department has planned 1,071 total works with a financial outlay of Rs 191.87 crore, including funds for Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The meeting was also informed that a total of 312 new projects worth Rs 75.5 crore have been reviewed, while another 109 projects valued at Rs 18.07 crore are pending finalization. The Chief Minister was informed that an amount of Rs 10 crore has been reserved for high-priority or technically viable works proposed by elected representatives. Action has already been initiated on several budget announcements, including Rs 10 crore for the preparation of tourism master plans, Rs 27 crore earmarked for sewerage and solid waste management projects in Gulmarg, Rs 6 crore for developing water sports infrastructure at major lakes, Rs 15 crore for winter sports facilities, and Rs 20 crore for exploring new tourism destinations.

She informed that plans are also underway to revive idle tourism assets, improve wayside amenities, and monetize under-utilized properties. Targets for 2025–26 include the preparation of master plans for key destinations, strengthening of tourism infrastructure, enhanced destination development, and aggressive promotional campaigns to attract visitors.

Culture Department

Likewise, Secretary Culture presented an elaborate plan aimed at heritage restoration, infrastructure modernization, digitization, and promotion of regional arts and languages. The department has completed 16 out of 106 heritage restoration projects, with another 46 targeted for completion by March 2026. A major focus is on the revival of the historic Mubarak Mandi Complex in Jammu, with Rs 30.02 crore allocated for the purpose. Under Phase III of the Heritage Revival Scheme, an additional 123 projects have been identified across various districts.

The department is finalizing its draft Cultural Policy, which will soon be put in public domain for consultation. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to modernize the SPS Museum; while repairs and improvements are already completed, a revised DPR worth Rs 19.80 crore has been submitted for making the museum fully functional. Revival of the Tehzeeb Mahal project in Srinagar is also being actively pursued at its original site. On the digitization front, the department is upgrading its web portal to facilitate AI-assisted archiving of manuscripts and vital records.

To preserve and promote regional art forms, the department has been organizing structured cultural programs. It also aims to re-launch the publication of “Sheeraza” in Sheena and Bhaderwahi languages after re-advertising posts for editors and composers due to a poor initial response. Under the proposed Rs 132 crore budget for 2025–26, allocations have been made for the directorates of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, Libraries & Research, and the J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages. New projects include setting up library-cum-reading rooms and restoration of temples, forts, and shrines. During the last fiscal year, Rs 131.50 crore was allocated and Rs 27.20 crore was spent, with 10 out of 156 projects completed by March 31, 2025. Several heritage revival projects under Phase-I were successfully completed during 2024–25.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while commending the detailed planning and progress in the departments, called for swift and effective execution to ensure that projects translate into measurable improvements on the ground.

The Chief Minister assured that his government remains committed to strengthening governance, modernizing public infrastructure, and accelerating inclusive development across all sectors.