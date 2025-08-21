CM Omar Abdullah reviews relief, rehabilitation efforts in calamity-hit Kishtwar, Kathua

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a meeting to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures for people affected by the recent cloudbursts and flash floods in Kishtwar and Kathua districts.

The Chief Minister, while addressing officers, stressed the need for speedy relief assistance, restoration of essential services, and long-term strategies to safeguard vulnerable areas from recurring natural calamities.

“Whether it was a cloudburst or a glacial lake outburst, the fact remains that this tragedy struck at the busiest time of the year in the Chashoti village. Had it occurred at any other time, the impact might have been less severe. These are lessons we must take forward. The Meteorological Department had issued warnings, including advisories against unnecessary travel, which underscores the importance of adopting clear SOPs and guidelines for highly vulnerable regions,” the Chief Minister observed.

He said that short-term priorities must remain on relief and rehabilitation, while medium- and long-term measures must include a holistic assessment of vulnerable areas by experts, protection of agricultural lands, discouraging habitation along flood-prone nallahs and creation of preventive mechanisms.

On the ongoing rescue operations, the Chief Minister noted: “Unfortunately, with 33 people still missing, it is safe to presume we may not find any of them alive. Our priority now is to retrieve dead bodies to hand them over to their families. Equally important is to rehabilitate those whose homes and livelihoods have been devastated.”

He assured all possible government support in reconstruction of damaged homes, restoration of agricultural land, and provision of essential services.

He directed the concerned departments to work out temporary arrangements, including deployment of generators, to ensure electricity supply in affected areas until road connectivity is fully restored.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar briefed the CM on the relief & rehab activities detailed while DCs gave detailed presentation on the situation in both districts. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar informed that 65 people have lost their lives so far, of which 62 bodies have been identified and handed over to families, while 33 persons remain missing. He said 66 persons were rescued alive, while temporary shelters, food, medicines and health facilities are being provided. He further reported that Army, Police, NDRF, SDRF, and civil administration are jointly engaged in rescue and relief operations with heavy machinery deployed on the ground.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua informed the meeting that seven persons lost their lives and 13 sustained injuries, with around five areas severely affected. Immediate relief was distributed to the victims, NGOs were roped in, and temporary shelters established. He said that road connectivity, which has been badly disrupted, may take about a week to restore, while efforts are underway to resume electricity, water supply, mobile services and other essentials. He added that both private and public infrastructure has suffered significant damage.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary PDD, Commissioner Secretary Food & Civil Supplies, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioners of Kathua and Kishtwar, besides other senior officers who joined in person and virtually.

The Chief Minister directed all concerned to intensify relief efforts on war footing while simultaneously preparing a medium- and long-term disaster mitigation plan for Jammu and Kashmir’s vulnerable areas.