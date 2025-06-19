CM Omar Abdullah reviews essential services and supplies for summer season in Jammu division

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat Jammu to review the delivery of essential services and supplies and the steps taken by the Administration during the current summer season in Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Ministers Sakina Itoo, Satish Sharma and Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta, several Administrative Secretaries, Inspector General of Police Jammu, heads of the various departments were also present.

Srinagar based officers attended the meeting through virtual mode.

During the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar briefed the Chief Minister and gave presentation on the functioning of different line departments and their action plan for summer preparedness.

It was informed that JPDCL has maintained sufficient buffer stock of transformers and also devised time-slots for power curtailment to prevent overload on grid stations.

He emphasized adherence to the curtailment schedule of PDD with minimum power outages and preventing overheating of power lines and transformers.

The functioning of Jal Shakti and Jammu Municipal Corporation was also discussed with regard to adequate supply of water tankers, water sprinklers, anti smog guns and proper maintenance of water coolers to provide relief to the citizens.

Taking cognizance of the water scarcity issues in some newly populated areas, the Chief Minister directed Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation and Jal Shakti Department to provide relief to the residents immediately with water tanker services.

He further directed for expediting the pace of work on Water Supply schemes nearing completion to alleviate the water supply issues in areas with water shortage.

The Chief Minister further reviewed the forest fire response mechanism of the Forest department and readiness of Fire & Emergency services to tackle any such situation.

It was informed that adequate quantity of medical supplies are maintained by the Health department across the region while advisories on heat related illnesses are also being issued with special focus on vulnerable population and other IEC activities being carried out.

The Chief Minister was also apprised of preparedness of Irrigation & Flood control with regard to desilting of irrigation canals and flood mitigation plan. 24×7 Control Rooms have also been established for the upcoming monsoon season.

The meeting was informed that department of Food & Civil Supplies has maintained sufficient stock available under various schemes.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the broad arrangements put in place for forthcoming Muharram and Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The Divisional Commissioner apprised the Chief Minister about the routes decided for Muharram along with other elaborate arrangements pertaining to power, water supply, health and other essential services for the people participating in Muharram processions across the division.

He also apprised the Chief Minister on the ongoing preparations for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025 with detailed arrangements right from Lakhanpur- the gateway to Jammu Kashmir- to Lambar in Banihal, Ramban. He informed about the RFID, registration centres, lodgement centres, langar facilities, and other key preparations made by the administration for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025.

The Chief Minister asked the concerned officials to provide wide publicity to the cut-off timings for traveling on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway which will be same for the pilgrims and tourists during the period of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.