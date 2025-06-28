CM Omar Abdullah pledges to enhance playing experience for golfers in J&K

SRINAGAR, JUNE 28: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday evening reiterated his government’s commitment to making Jammu and Kashmir one of the premier golf destinations in the country.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a prize distribution ceremony held here at Srinagar, where winners and runners-up of the day’s golf tournament were felicitated. Earlier in the morning, the Chief Minister joined golfers to tee off the tournament at the Royal Springs Golf Course, which saw participation from eminent golfers from across the country, including former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah

Welcoming the golfers to Kashmir, the Chief Minister said their presence was highly encouraging. He also expressed his gratitude to Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for organizing the Golf Tournament and tourism stakeholders’ interaction in Kashmir.

“It is very reassuring for us to see you all here. There is no doubt that your presence goes a long way in reinforcing what we are trying to do — which is essentially to bring tourism back on track after it had derailed,” he said.

Reflecting on recent challenges, the Chief Minister acknowledged the apprehensions tourists may have felt following the Baisaran tragedy.

“I understand why people would be afraid to visit. I understand the impact of the visuals from Pahalgam on the psyche of those who would otherwise not think twice about coming here,” he said. “That is why your presence here carries immense significance — the message you take back with you amplifies what we are trying to achieve, in ways perhaps we cannot.”

Highlighting the power of the word-of-mouth communication, the Chief Minister noted that the impressions shared by visitors hold greater weight than official statements.

“If I speak about Jammu and Kashmir as a tourism destination, my words will naturally be seen through the lens of a local. But when you return home and share your experiences here, the impact is far greater,” he said.

“I am not being frivolous when I say this — we truly hope each one of you goes back as ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir, conveying that although the region has faced a difficult few months, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and better days lie ahead.”

On the development of golf infrastructure, the Chief Minister assured the gathering that all necessary efforts will be made to provide world-class golfing facilities in both Jammu and Kashmir Valley.

Referring to the recent tournament held in Gulmarg, he shared:

“For the first time in over a decade, we were able to organize a small, locally-participated golf tournament using nine holes. By August or September, we hope to have all 18 holes operational. Work on the greens is underway.”

He further added, “Similarly, we will continue to enhance the quality of golf courses in Srinagar and Jammu. Rest assured, we are committed to ensuring that each time you return, you experience an improved game and setting.”

The event was also attended by former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, FICCI delegation, prominent hoteliers, distinguished golfers, and other stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sectors.