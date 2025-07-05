Breaking

CM Omar Abdullah pays glowing tribute to Imam Hussain (AS), Martyrs of Karbala on Ashura

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
ANI photo

SRINAGAR, JULY 5: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today paid solemn tribute to Imam Hussain (AS) and the revered martyrs of Karbala, describing their unparalleled sacrifice as a timeless beacon of courage, steadfastness and resistance in face of trials.

In his message on occasion of Ashura, the Chief Minister said that the tragedy of Karbala is not just a historical incident, but a moral lesson for all humanity. He said Imam Hussain (AS), the beloved grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), upheld the highest principles of truth, dignity and justice, choosing martyrdom over submission to injustice.

“Imam Hussain’s stand at Karbala inspires generations to stand firm against falsehood and uphold human dignity, even in the face of brutal repression. His legacy belongs to all, transcending sects, regions and eras,” the Chief Minister said.

Omar Abdullah added that the values of sacrifice, patience, and truthfulness, embodied by Imam Hussain (AS), are particularly relevant today when societies face moral and social challenges.

He urged the people to reflect on the message of Karbala and renew their commitment to principles of justice, equality and peaceful coexistence.

The Chief Minister expressed solidarity with all those commemorating Ashura and the sacred memory of Karbala and called upon the administration to ensure smooth and peaceful observance of Muharram-related events across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister also extended prayers for peace, harmony, and the well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

