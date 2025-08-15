BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Abdullah pays floral tributes at Balidan Stambh

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 15: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today paid floral tributes at the Balidan Stambh in Srinagar, honoring the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah laid a wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of silence as a mark of respect for those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Director General of Police J&K Nalin Prabhat, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, ADGP Headquarters, senior officers, security personnel, and others were also present.

