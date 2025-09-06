BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Abdullah offers Magrib prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Prays for peace, harmony, prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 06: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today joined the devotees at the revered Hazratbal Shrine here on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). The Chief Minister offered Magrib Namaz (evening prayers) at the shrine, which houses the sacred Moy-e-Muqaddas (Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad, PBUH). After the prayers, he was blessed with a glimpse of the Holy Relic, along-with the congregation of devotees.

Former J&K Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq also participated in the congregational prayers at the shrine.

On this spiritually significant occasion, Omar Abdullah prayed for everlasting peace, communal harmony, and the well-being and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister extended warm greetings to the people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), urging them to uphold the noble teachings of the Prophet (SAW) as a guiding light for unity, compassion and service to humanity.

