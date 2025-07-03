Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Abdullah, Minister Javed Rana flag off 10 new water tankers for Muharram

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Jal Shakti Minister Javed Rana and Advisor to the Government Nasir Sogami on Thursday flagged off a fleet of 10 new water tankers as part of the government’s effort to ensure uninterrupted water supply during Muharram.

The initiative, launched under the Jal Shakti Department, aims to address water demand surges often witnessed during the holy month, particularly in areas hosting large religious gatherings and processions.

The water tankers will be strategically deployed across Srinagar, Budgam, and other key areas identified based on local needs.

