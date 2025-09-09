BreakingKashmir

CM Omar Abdullah meets public, several delegations at Raabita Public Outreach Office Srinagar

Scores of delegations and individuals called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Raabita office here today to apprise the Chief Minister of various issues of public importance.

A delegation of folk artists and renowned singers of Kashmir including Ustaad Abdul Rashid Hafiz, Waheed Jeelani, Gulzar Ganie and Muneer Mir raised the concerns of the local artists and singers with the Chief Minister. They sought the Government’s intervention to resolve various challenges faced by the community from last several years.

Similarly, other public delegations also met the Chief Minister and apprised him of various developmental issues and concerns of their respective areas.

Apart from these delegations, scores of individuals called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of various personal and public concerns.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to all delegations and individuals, assuring them that the issues raised would be appropriately addressed through the concerned departments.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also held a brief interaction with MLA Kulgam, M.Y Tarigami and discussed developmental activities in Kulgam constituency.

