CM Omar Abdullah meets public at Raabita Outreach Office

A number of delegations and public representatives called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Raabita office here today to discuss a wide range of issues concerning public infrastructure, traders’ issues, higher education, and opportunities for technocrats.

The day’s engagements began with a meeting of Members of the Legislative Assembly—Farooq Ahmad Shah (Gulmarg), Sajjad Shafi (Uri), Irshad Rasool Kar (Sopore), Shafi Ahmad Wani (Beerwah), and Pawan Gupta (Udhampur West)—who apprised the Chief Minister of various constituency-specific issues requiring immediate attention.

Subsequently, a delegation from the Traders Federation of Shopian raised concerns of the local business community. They sought the government’s intervention to resolve logistical challenges and improve market access for Shopian-based enterprises.

A separate delegation from the School of Architecture, Kashmir, met the Chief Minister to highlight the lack of job opportunities for architects in Jammu and Kashmir. They urged the government to create posts and integrate architectural expertise for urban development planning.

A deputation representing transporters and shopkeepers of the Old Batamaloo General Bus Stand also met the Chief Minister. They

demanded the revival of commercial activity along with basic civic restoration at the Batmaloo.

The Chief Minister also held a separate meeting with former Minister and senior political leader Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo, who discussed the developmental scenario in the Chenab Valley.

Scores of individuals also called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of various personal and public concerns.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to all delegations and assured that the issues raised would be appropriately addressed through the concerned departments.