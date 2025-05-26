CM Omar Abdullah meets KCCI delegation

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today held an interaction with a delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) at the Civil Secretariat here where wide-ranging issues pertaining to different sectors were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez, Director Tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob and other concerned officers.

The delegation, led by KCCI President Javed Ahmad Tenga, highlighted concerns across industries including trade, travel and tourism, agriculture, horticulture, education, health, hospitality, urban development and transport sectors..

The Chief Minister assured the delegation of full governmental support and expressed solidarity with the business community of Jammu and Kashmir during these challenging times. “Whatever issues you have raised here, we are examining them with utmost seriousness. We will extend all possible help. If needed, we will approach the Government of India to secure the necessary assistance ,” he stated.

CM Abdullah emphasized that the economic slowdown currently faced by the region is not recent but a legacy of previous years.

He underlined the need for a realistic and targeted relief package, designed in consultation with stakeholders from the business community.

“We are asking for support in light of the unprecedented circumstances we face. A joint proposal for a package will be prepared, but it must be distinct from regular demands to ensure focused and definite attention,” he said.

The Chief Minister specifically addressed concerns suggested by the KCCI demanding moratorium on repayment of loans, interest relief, account protection from NPA, emergency credit lines, soft loans for transporters, tourism promotion, issue of litigations in allotment of land to industrial units, facilitating export of goods through multiple airlines, conservation of wetlands, parking issues in downtown Srinagar. CM assured the delegation that these matters would be addressed and more specifically the difficulties faced by businesses shall be taken up with the Union Finance Ministry and other relevant authorities.

Recognizing the severe impact of the downturn in tourism, CM Omar Abdullah assured that restrictions on tourists to travel to 48 destinations needs to be reviewed gradually. He also called for measures which include promotion of local tourism and encouraging schools and colleges to plan excursions within Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that he has requested to the Prime Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Department to hold Standing and Consultative Committee meetings of Parliament in Kashmir, aimed at boosting confidence and visibility.

Besides he said that he had called upon participants at NITI Aayog conference to help organize PSU conferences, meetings incentive tours, and national-level events in Kashmir. CM announced participation in upcoming Travel & Tourism Fairs (TTFs) in Kolkata and Ahmedabad to reinvigorate tourists’ interest.

To address long-standing structural issues such as lease policy, electricity amnesty to commercial sector, Ease of Doing Business measures, difficulties in obtaining of NOCs, business compliance, and environmental clearances, the Chief Minister said these concerns, some dating back several years, are being actively reviewed.

CM Abdullah stressed that the government’s priority would be the small stakeholders associated with tourism who had just started and invested in tourism and transport sectors and they are the most vulnerable:

“I am deeply worried about the Sumo driver who upgraded to an Innova, the homestay owner who built a 15-room hotel, or the local vendor whose daily income fed his family. These are the people we must stand by now.”

He highlighted the importance of equitable relief to ensure that grassroots-level entrepreneurs, self-employed individuals, and small business owners are not sidelined in comparison to big & established players.

Discussing agriculture and logistics, CM Abdullah shared updates on the ongoing efforts with the Railway Ministry to improve cargo movement, particularly for agriculture and horticulture produce. He expressed optimism that freight logistics would soon become more streamlined, aiding producers across the valley.

Reaffirming his commitment, the Chief Minister stated that his government will prepare a well-structured, implementable plan in consultation with all stakeholders. “We will present our case unitedly to the Government of India. The Union Finance Minister was receptive when I spoke to her, and I am hopeful of a positive response.”

The Chief Minister concluded by assuring the business community that the administration is committed to helping them overcome current difficulties and plan for a sustainable, resilient future.

While concluding, CM called upon all those associated with tourism to adopt ethical practices and transact honestly with tourists so that fair trade is ensured and tourists would want to come back to Jammu and Kashmir again and again.

He warned against unfair trade practices being employed by some elements which would bring a bad name to Kashmir Tourism and products.

He said that Government would also step in to curb instances of misbranding, overcharging and sale of counterfeit items.