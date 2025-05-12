CM Omar Abdullah, LG Sinha visit families of victims in Poonch after India-Pak understanding

Two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to cease hostilities along the border, life in Jammu and Kashmir is gradually returning to normal. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday visited a government hospital in Poonch to meet civilians injured in the recent cross-border shelling.

Visuals from the hospital showed Abdullah interacting with several individuals who had sustained injuries during the heavy shelling by Pakistan over the past few days. He enquired about their health and assured them of the administration’s support.

Following his hospital visit, Abdullah also visited the families of civilians who lost their lives in the firing. Among them was the family of Amrik Singh, who died in the shelling incident.

He also paid a visit to the home of Amarjeet Singh, another civilian casualty of the recent hostilities.

In a parallel gesture of condolence, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the family of Zakir Hussain, who was also killed in the shelling.

Speaking to reporters during his visit, Sinha said, “Administration has already given ex gratia (to the victim’s family). Rest, whatever administration has to do, they will do it soon.”

Earlier today, in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MP Mian Altaf Ahmed welcomed India and Pakistan’s agreement on cessation of hostilities.

He demanded jobs for the surviving family members of those who died during the cross-border shelling from Pakistan. He also mentioned the damage to houses that was inflicted in Rajouri and Poonch.

The National Conference leader added that the situation is, however, getting better in the region and urged the administration to provide necessary help to the locals.

“The family members of those who lost their lives should be given jobs. Houses have been damaged in Rajouri, Poonch. The administration should provide necessary help to the people. Now the situation is getting better,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, following the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, the Directors General Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries will hold talks at 12 noon on Monday. (ANI)